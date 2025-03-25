media release: Step into a world where creativity meets innovation at Madison College’s Art of STEM exhibition. The School of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics presents this immersive showcase, celebrating how STEM principles inspire innovative, creative, and thought-provoking pieces.

Madison College students, faculty, and staff have created featured exhibit pieces, ranging from dioramas and intricate paintings to unique agar art and digital works.

IT student Shaun Khang’s portrait of General Vang Pao, titled Vang Pao: Kuv Haiv Neeg Hauv Code, was generated through Python coding and completed by hand. Khang’s piece blends culture, coding logic, and traditional Hmong textile art to showcase historical preservation through modern technology and use programming as a storytelling tool.

Willow Ungaro, a liberal arts transfer student pursuing microbiology, challenged herself by creating art on agar using bacterial isolates, which created a fascinating observation of microbial behavior. Each piece of art represents a delicate balance of colony spacing, growth conditions, and temperature, directly influencing the outcome and narrating a visual story of microbial interaction.

Physical Science faculty member Matthew Lazzara showcases compelling composite images from meteorological satellites, revealing the Antarctic landscape. His work highlights the symmetry and precision of nature through the lens of modern technology.

The Civil Engineering Technology faculty explores hidden beauty through a curated slide deck of striking, colorful images. Their pieces reveal the elegance of infrastructure, the symmetry of design, and the creativity embedded in engineering solutions.

"By presenting these images through an engineer's artistic lens, this exhibit challenges viewers to see engineering as more than calculations and blueprints—a fusion of science, technology, and creativity shapes the world around us," says Madison College Civil Engineering Technology instructor Richard Schneider.

The exhibition opened on March 24; join us for the April 3 opening ceremony and visit the exhibit until April 18.

Opening ceremony: Thursday, April 3, 2025, 4-6 p.m.

Exhibit on display until April 18, 2025

Gallery Hours: Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Gallery at Truax (Room A1005) is located near the entrance of the Truax Building, 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin. Guests may park in the visitor or student lots.

For more information, please visit the Gallery at Truax webpage.