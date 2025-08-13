The Art of Storytelling

media release: We're thrilled to host Alice Pauser, a multiple-time StorySLAM champion with "The MOTH" in Madison and Milwaukee, at Atria Hall!

Alice will be sharing how to turn real-life moments into powerful spoken stories that move, connect and leave a lasting impact.

Whether you're new to storytelling or ready to take the stage, this is a rare chance to learn from one of the best in the welcoming, inspiring space of Atria Hall!

This is a free event and just the Beginning of “Frequent” storytelling events