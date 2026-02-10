The Art of Tea Making

Join us for a night of tea making in community! Participants will be introduced to a variety of herbal tea blends and learn about the holistic benefits of tea. Afterwards, folks can create their own tea blends that are catered to their needs!

This workshop is limited to 15 people. All materials will be provided.

Sign Up is required using this form: https://forms.gle/AvXobypL433Aq3sf7