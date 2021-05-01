ONLINE: Art of Water

media release: James May Gallery of Dousman invites the public to view an online exclusive exhibition celebrating our most vital resource featuring over 100 regional and international artists.

Water is the most crucial resource for life. Art of Water, currently in its 5th year, is an online exclusive, international water-themed exhibition. Water is the most crucial resource for life. The work included is about serious topics such as water conservation and protection, but is also about the simple beauty of water. There is something about water that attracts and fascinates us. It is our hope that by celebrating the beauty and necessity of water in all our lives that we can better protect it.

Exhibition May 1-7/31 on Artsy: https://www.artsy.net/james-may-gallery

​

More information: www.jamesmaygallery.com