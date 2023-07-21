Art on Rails reception

media release: This unique event will feature the work of local artists. The train car will be transformed into a gallery space, with paintings, sculptures, and other works of art on display. The train car is equipped with a bar on board, so you can enjoy a drink while you browse the exhibits.

The opening event will take place on Saturday, July 21, from 6pm to 9pm, in Train Car #5, 646 W Was Ave, Madison, WI 53703. Admission is free!

Here's what you can expect:

A variety of art from local artists

A bar on board

A unique and unforgettable experience. This is a great opportunity to see some amazing art, enjoy some live music, and have a fun night out!

Show runs through September 23

We hope to see you there!