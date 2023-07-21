Art on Rails reception
to
Local Motive 646 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: This unique event will feature the work of local artists. The train car will be transformed into a gallery space, with paintings, sculptures, and other works of art on display. The train car is equipped with a bar on board, so you can enjoy a drink while you browse the exhibits.
The opening event will take place on Saturday, July 21, from 6pm to 9pm, in Train Car #5, 646 W Was Ave, Madison, WI 53703. Admission is free!
Here's what you can expect:
A variety of art from local artists
A bar on board
A unique and unforgettable experience. This is a great opportunity to see some amazing art, enjoy some live music, and have a fun night out!
Show runs through September 23
We hope to see you there!