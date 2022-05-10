media release: Monona Terrace’s 2022 Art on the Rooftop public sculptures are now on exhibit on Olin Terrace and the William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens. The exhibit began as an outdoor pilot project in 2014 to help showcase the rooftop as another “must see” Madison destination. It has since become an annual program with artwork changing each year.

The 2022 Art on the Rooftop sculptures include “Flight” by Raymond Katz, “Circle of Trust” by Hilde DeBruyne, “Triangle Play I” and “Triangle Play II” by Sunghee Min and “Low-Poly Open Heart—REDI” by ml duffy.

Artists were invited to apply in March for the exhibition and the selections were made by the Madison Arts Commission. For more information on the 2022 Art on the Rooftop installations, see https://www.mononaterrace.com/art-on-the-rooftop.

The William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens are open Sunday – Thursday 8:00 am – 10 pm and Friday and Saturday 8:00 am to midnight. The rooftop is closed during inclement weather.

Art on the Rooftop will be on exhibit through October; the Olin Terrace sculpture will remain through March 2023.