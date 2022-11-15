media release: All are invited to the Art Party on Tuesday, November 15, 5 - 7 pm at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Food and beverages are provided courtesy of the Arts + Lit Lab. There's street parking and a ramp attached to the building.

Each fall, Art Party asks its guests for a free will donation to support the gatherings. Give to your ability at the door (cash, check, Venmo) in November and December or send a contribution to our fiscal agent, BDDS, PO Box 2348, Madison, WI 53705.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 150 people. See you there, live, and in person! Don't forget to stay home if you're not feeling well. We'll catch you the next time!

Upcoming Art Party dates:

December 6 - The Bodgery (note location change from previous announcements)