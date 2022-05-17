media release: The next Art Party is Tuesday, May 17, 5 - 7 pm! It will be at DAMA--Dane Arts Mural Arts. Free drinks and something to munch on.

Art Party Tuesdays are free happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the art world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 150 people. See you there, live, and in person!