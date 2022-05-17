Art Party

RSVP

Dane Arts Mural Arts 5004 Allis Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: The next Art Party is Tuesday, May 17, 5 - 7 pm! It will be at DAMA--Dane Arts Mural Arts. Free drinks and something to munch on.

Art Party Tuesdays are free happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the art world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 150 people. See you there, live, and in person!

Info

Dane Arts Mural Arts 5004 Allis Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Arts Notices
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Art Party - 2022-05-17 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art Party - 2022-05-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art Party - 2022-05-17 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art Party - 2022-05-17 17:00:00 ical