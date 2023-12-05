media release: The next Art Party is 5 - 7 PM, Tuesday, December 5, at UW-Madison's School of Human Ecology. This is a family-friendly (read sober) event. No alcohol will be served. The closest parking lots are Lot 21 (Nancy Nicholas garage) and Lot 27 (Genetics-biotech garage).

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us find the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative industry.

Food and drinks sponsored by the School of Human Ecology.

Upcoming Art Party dates: January 30 - kChongo; Feburary 20 - Wisconsin Public Radio

Thank you to Giant Jones Brewery and Bird Ross & Tom Loeser for our last Art Party. Go to our Art Party FB page to see more fabulous pictures by Martin Jenich.

Did you see the Art Party article in Isthmus by Judith Davidoff? Check it out! The Art of Conversation