media release: Art Party returns on Tuesday, April 12, 5 - 7 pm! It will be under the Madison mural on Monroe Street, in the Lauer Realty Group parking lot (2526 Monroe Street). Food, drinks, fire pits!

Art Party Tuesdays are free happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the art world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 125 people. See you there, live and in person!

Thank you to those who supported the Art Party with donations in 2021 including Dane Arts, Karen Crossley, Karin Wolf, Meri Rose Ekberg, Patricia Finn, Annette & Michael Knapstein, Eve Galanter, Gretchen Bourg, Noel Miranda, Nick Pievach, Jenny Pressman, Angela Richardson, Virginia Rose, Mark Weller, Mushka Yurkew, Tom Sweeney.

Check out Art Party photos here.