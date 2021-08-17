Art Party
Dane Arts Mural Arts 5004 Allis Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Art Party is back! August 17 at DAMA
WE'RE BACK! Join us Tuesday, August 17, from 5 - 7 PM, at Dane Arts Mural Arts's garage and outdoor space to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Complimentary food and drinks for registered guests. Art Party Tuesdays are free happy hour gatherings for creative people. *You need to be vaccinated in order to attend.*
