media release: You're invited to the Art Party on Tuesday, December 13, 5 - 7 pm at The Bodgery, a Makerspace. Food and beverages are provided courtesy of the Bodgery. There's P-lenty of parking because this is the old Oscar Meyer plant.

Each fall, Art Party asks its guests for a free will donation to support the gatherings. Give to your ability at the door (cash, check, Venmo) in November and December or send a contribution to our fiscal agent, BDDS, PO Box 2348, Madison, WI 53705.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 150 people. See you there, live, and in person! Don't forget to stay home if you're not feeling well. We'll catch you the next time!

Upcoming Art Party dates:

January 24, 2023 - TBD

February 28 - TBD

March 21 - Madison Ballet

April 11 - Promega