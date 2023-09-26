media release: You're invited to the Art Party! It's 5 - 7 PM, Tuesday, September 26, at the Central Library.

Enter on Mifflin Street and go up to the Madison Room on the 3rd floor. Park on the street or in the Overture Center ramp.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 125 people.

Reminder: make sure you can come before you register. Of course life happens, but we don't want to disappoint others or toss lots of pre-printed name tags!

Upcoming Art Party dates: November 2 (Thursday!) - Common Wealth (Special Day of the Dead celebration); November 14 - Giant Jones Brewery; December 5 - School of Human Ecology

Did you see the Art Party article in Isthmus by Judith Davidoff? Check it out! The Art of Conversation