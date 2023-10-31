media release: You're invited to the Art Party! It's 5 - 7 PM, Tuesday, October 31 (Halloween!), at the Common Wealth Gallery (3rd Floor) for the Day of the Dead celebration. This event is hosted by Common Wealth Development and LOUD (Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development).

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 125 people.

LOUD and Common Wealth Development will be hosting a Day of the Dead "Dia de los Muertos" Exhibition, which will feature local and statewide artists responding to the theme of Day of the Dead. There also will be altar boxes created by local artisans and community members honoring their departed loved ones. Since it is Halloween, costumes are optional, but encouraged!

Reminder: make sure you can come before you hit that register button. Of course life happens, but we don't want to disappoint others or toss lots of pre-printed name tags!

Upcoming Art Party dates: November 14 - Giant Jones Brewery; December 5 - School of Human Ecology (sober party)

Did you see the Art Party article in Isthmus by Judith Davidoff? Check it out! The Art of Conversation