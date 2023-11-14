media release: The next Art Party i's 5 - 7 PM, Tuesday, November 14, at the Giant Jones Brewing Company, 931 E. Main Street (entrance on S. Brearly St., Suite 9). This event features "Crazy Mixed-up Kids Get to Work," the art of Bird Ross & Tom Loeser.

Hit the "Register Now" link below to sign up. Please come if you register to prevent other from being disappointed!

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us find the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative industry.

Here's the fine print: Each guest will get a $3 voucher for a drink. 3 oz tasters and sodas/sparkling waters are $3, so you can use your voucher for one of those or a discount on a full-sized beer.

Food and drinks sponsored by Giant Jones Brewing Company, an independent, woman-owned, certified organic craft brewery.

Upcoming Art Party dates:

December 5 - School of Human Ecology (sober party); January 30 - kChongo; Feburary 20 - Wisconsin Public Radio

Did you see the Art Party article in Isthmus by Judith Davidoff? Check it out! The Art of Conversation