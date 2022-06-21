media release: You're invited to the Art Party on Tuesday, June 21, 5 - 7 pm at the Garver Feed Mill in the art gallery. Instead of it being outside, the gallery's garage door will be wide open. It will be during Make Music Day, so it will be a PARTY with music to check out outside, too! Click here to see parking options.

Check out Matt Perrin's photography of the "before" Garver Feed Mill throughout the first floor of the building. This Art Party is sponsored by Dane Arts, Garver Feed Mill, LOUD, and Art Party people annual gifts. You'll get a drink ticket and something to munch on.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 150 people. See you there, live, and in person!

Upcoming Art Party dates:

July 19 - Madison Youth Arts (MyArts) - sponsored by Custer Financial Services

August 2 - Madison Children's Museum Wonderground