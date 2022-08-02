media release: You're invited to the Art Party on Tuesday, August 2, 5 - 7 pm at Madison Children's Museum's Wonderground. It's their new four-season outdoor playground. Food and beverages are provided courtesy of Madison Children's Museum and Dane Arts.

Please enter through the Wonderground gate on E. Dayton Street.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 150 people. See you there, live, and in person! Don't forget to stay home if you're not feeling well. We'll catch you the next time!

Upcoming Art Party dates:

September 27 - Automation Arts

October 18 - Monroe Street Arts Center

November 15 - Art + Lit Lab

December 6 - Wheelhouse at the Memorial Union