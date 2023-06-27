media release: You're invited to the Art Party on Tuesday, June 27, at the Wisconsin Union at UW-Madison, starting in Shannon Sunset Lounge at Memorial Union. The Union, "Social since 1928," is a community space where art is always on display: year-round free exhibitions, performing arts events, and art making opportunities. Food and drink are courtesy of the Wisconsin Union Association Trustees.

Check out what you can do at this Art Party:

- See the art spaces in the building including a tour of the Wisconsin Union Theater and Wheelhouse Studios, and self-guided tours of Memorial Union Galleries.

- Pick up a watercolor kit from Wheelhouse Studios (first 50 people). Paint a work of art and share it with us on social media: #WisconsinUnion and #ArtPartyMadison.

- Meet team members behind the "experiences for a lifetime" at Memorial Union.

Best parking options are the Helen C. White or Lake Street garages. There is limited on-street parking.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 125 people.

Reminder: make sure you can come before you hit that register button. Of course life happens, but we don't want to disappoint others or toss lots of pre-printed name tags!

Upcoming Art Party dates:

July 25 - Artworking; Aug. 22- Omega School

Thank you to the James Watrous Gallery and Table Wine or the last Art Party.

Did you see the Art Party article in Isthmus by Judith Davidoff? Check it out! The Art of Conversation