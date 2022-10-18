media release: Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us Tuesday, October 18, from 5 - 7 PM, at the Monroe Street Arts Center to spark conversation, collaboration, connection. Food and drinks courtesy of Monroe Street Arts Center and Dane Arts. Register now and share this invite with artists and creative friends!

Upcoming Art Party dates:

November 15 - Art + Lit Lab

December 6 - Wheelhouse at the Memorial Union