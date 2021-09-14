Art Party
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Art Party is back! It's a free happy hour gathering for creative people. Join us Tuesday, September 14, from 5 - 7 PM, at the Arts + Literature Lab, to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Complimentary food and drinks for registered guests. Share this invite with artists and your creative friends! You must be vaccinated to attend.
Info
Arts Notices