Art Party

RSVP

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Art Party is back! It's a free happy hour gathering for creative people. Join us Tuesday, September 14, from 5 - 7 PM, at the Arts + Literature Lab, to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Complimentary food and drinks for registered guests. Share this invite with artists and your creative friends! You must be vaccinated to attend.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Arts Notices
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Art Party - 2021-09-14 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art Party - 2021-09-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art Party - 2021-09-14 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art Party - 2021-09-14 17:00:00 ical