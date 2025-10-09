Art Party with Derrick Adams

media release: Thursday, October 9, 4:00-7:00 pm, Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge, 617 N Sherman Avenue, Madison.

$55 per guest – includes two drink tickets and appetizers

Join Tandem Press at Lola’s from 4-7pm for a special happy hour celebrating the art of Derrick Adams.

At 6 pm, Derrick Adams will be in dialogue with UW-Madison printmaking professor, Associate Dean of the Arts, and Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art Faisal Abdu’Allah for Needle & Thread: Vinyl Records in Artistic Practice. Shaped around a curated selection of tracks, this conversation will explore how music influences identity, emotion, and memory. Together, the artists will interweave personal histories and broader cultural narratives, creating a vibrant tapestry of sound and storytelling that connects art to the shared rhythms of life.

At 7 pm, we’ll move the party across the street to Tandem Press, at 1743 Commercial Avenue, for the public opening reception for Silver Lining: The Prints of Derrick Adams, an exhibition of prints Adams created in the studio at Tandem Press.

All ticket proceeds will support the publication of a forthcoming book celebrating Derrick Adams’ printmaking practice.

Purchase tickets here

Derrick Adams is a multidisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn, New York. His work celebrates and expands the dialogue around contemporary Black life and culture, often through intimate scenes of everyday experience and resilience. He has visited Madison, Wisconsin, several times since 2019 to create fine art, limited-edition prints at Tandem Press. Adams has a forthcoming mid-career survey opening at the ICA Boston in the spring 2026. His work has been featured in solo exhibitions at major institutions including The Cleveland Museum of Art (2022); The Momentary at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville (2021); Hudson River Museum, Yonkers (2020); and the Museum of Arts and Design, New York (2018). His work is held in numerous public collections, including the Brooklyn Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Studio Museum in Harlem, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and the Birmingham Museum of Art, among others. His work will be featured in a mid-career survey.