Art Paul Schlosser reception

× Expand courtesy Art Paul Schlosser Art Paul Schlosser and a painting in the 'Famous Celebrities' series. Art Paul Schlosser and a painting in the 'Famous Celebrities' series.

If you’ve spent any time on State Street in the last several decades, you’ve likely stopped to check in on what stream-of-consciousness-singer-songwriter Art Paul Schlosser is up to while busking. Schlosser has become as prolific at visual art as songwriting, and a collection of paintings of “Famous Celebrities” can be viewed at Mother Fool’s in July. A reception takes place from 2-4 p.m. on July 12. (Also: A second series of summer-themed paintings can be found from July 10-Aug. 31 at Madison Senior Center.)