Art Paul Schlosser reception

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Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

If you’ve spent any time on State Street in the last several decades, you’ve likely stopped to check in on what stream-of-consciousness-singer-songwriter Art Paul Schlosser is up to while busking. Schlosser has become as prolific at visual art as songwriting, and a collection of paintings of “Famous Celebrities” can be viewed at Mother Fool’s in July. A reception takes place from 2-4 p.m. on July 12. (Also: A second series of summer-themed paintings can be found from July 10-Aug. 31 at Madison Senior Center.)

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Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Isthmus Picks
Art Exhibits & Events
608-259-1301
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