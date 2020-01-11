Art Paul Schlosser, Krystal Bauman, Nico Rojas Ceron, Annette Kornell, Tim Finnegan, Chad Matzen, Crowe, Kathleen Camila King, Daniel Krill
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Art Paul and his friends including: Krystal Bauman, Nico Rojas Ceron, Annette Kornell, Tim Finnegan, Chad Matzen, Crowe, Kathleen Camila King and Daniel Krill and more to be announced soon will be performing songs for Art Paul and Elvis and other people who have birthdays in January
