press release: Art Paul Schlosser is perhaps Madison's best known busker. He has for decades been writing songs, singing and playing guitar and kazoo on State Street, at co-ops and at venues including the Wild Hog. He also writes poems, does interviews and draws cartoons for Street Pulse, as well as painting. He will make you laugh and he will make you think. Visit his listing in Wikipedia to know the whole story of this iconic man who does his own thing.

Join us at our temporary location while Wil-Mar is being remodeled. September and October concerts are at 931 East Main Street, at the corner with Brearly Street. Look for our "Live Folk Music" sign to find our entrance on Brearly Street. There is an off-street parking lot just south of the building.

Now is also a good time to think about supporting the Wild Hog by volunteering. We have lots of opportunities for you to be part of our wonderful cooperative. We especially need people to help setup and run the Coffeehouse during the Friday concerts. We also need more people who will run the sound system. We train all volunteers. You can view our membership info and form at wildhoginthewoods.org/About/ join.html, or send an email to info@wildhoginthewoods.org.

See you this Friday! Remember, come to 931 E. Main Street. Doors open at 7pm.