Art & Playathon
Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: A free community event celebrating Monroe Street Arts Center's 28th Birthday! The event will include art-making opportunities for all ages and abilities, music performances from our talented students, cotton candy & popcorn from Lily's Magical Treats, and so much more! No registration or rsvp is required.
