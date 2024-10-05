Art & Playathon

Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: A free community event celebrating Monroe Street Arts Center's 28th Birthday! The event will include art-making opportunities for all ages and abilities, music performances from our talented students, cotton candy & popcorn from Lily's Magical Treats, and so much more! No registration or rsvp is required.

Kids & Family
Arts Notices
608-232-1510
