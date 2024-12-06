The Art of the Season

Camp Createability 4230 Argosy Court, Madison, Wisconsin 5374

media release: Finish up your holiday shopping at Camp Createability. Shop one of a kind artwork and gifts for everyone on your list. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while browsing the wide variety of items made by Createability artists.

4-7 pm on 12/6 and 10 am-2 pm, 12/7.

Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
