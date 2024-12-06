The Art of the Season
Camp Createability 4230 Argosy Court, Madison, Wisconsin 5374
media release: Finish up your holiday shopping at Camp Createability. Shop one of a kind artwork and gifts for everyone on your list. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while browsing the wide variety of items made by Createability artists.
4-7 pm on 12/6 and 10 am-2 pm, 12/7.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2110693862681209/2110693872681208/
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays