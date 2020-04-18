Art Show & Sale

press release: Sponsored by the Friends of the Waunakee Public Library featuring 9 artists with works from pottery, oil and cold wax paintings, watercolor, photography, jewelry, wood, fabric, handpainted apparel, paper goods, mosaic, and stained glass. Several of these artists' works are in the permanent collection at the new Waunakee Public Library.

This is a free event, open to the public.

Featuring the Following Artists: Mary Binkley, handmade stoneware pottery; Gina Hecht, oil and cold wax paintings; Bob Metzig, artisan pendants and beadwork; Elizabeth Ann Teeter, watercolor, acrylic and collage paintings; Rona Neri, nature and landscape photography; Wes Osterbur, rocking chairs and turned wood bowls, Don Spencer, mosaic and stained glass artwork, Georgianne & Maggie Liesch, handprinted apparel and paper goods; St. John’s Piecemakers, quilts of various sizes, table runners, placemats