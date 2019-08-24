Art Shuffle
Mandrake Road Church of Christ 4301 Mandrake Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Second Annual Art Shuffle
Saturday, August 24, 5pm - 9pm, Mandrake Road Church of Christ, 4301 Mandrake Road
Free, family-friendly art event at your local Northside neighborhood church. See the works of local artists while participating in activities and games. Afterward, eat some dinner, bask in some music, and enjoy fellowship.
Info
