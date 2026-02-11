× Expand highwatermusic.com The four members of Art Stevenson and High Water. Art Stevenson and High Water

media release: Majeska Monday

Vol. 72. Free Show 6:30-9:30pm // Tips Encouraged

Featuring Wisconsin Bluegrass legends Art Stevenson & High Water!

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's guitarist Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear.