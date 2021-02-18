ONLINE: Art Toast

press release: Join us in a discussion with Philip Salamone and Judith Adrian, who will be discussing their relationship and work with DarRen Morris, an artist sentenced to life in prison.

Several of Morris’ paintings are currently on display in From Here On Out at Marzen through April 4, 2021.

Co-hosted by Cafe CODA, Madison Music Experience and Marzen, Integrated Art Group's Showroom.

Production: Madison Music Experience

www.mmx608.com

Donations are graciously accepted via www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive

Save the date! Every third Thursday through 2/18. Join us for interviews with artists as they discuss their recent work.

Don't miss this fun, free behind the scenes art studio talk. In conjunction with the exhibition FROM HERE ON OUT, co-hosted by Cafe CODA, Madison Music Experience and Marzen, Integrated Art Group's Showroom.

The event will be live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Integrated.Art.Group

RSVP Now at https://www. integratedartllc.com/news