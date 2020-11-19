ONLINE: Art Toast

press release: Fun, Behind the Scenes Art Studio Tour with Anwar Floyd-Pruitt! Join us for an interactive livestream tour, meet the artist, and see recent work!

Anwar Floyd-Pruitt is an interdisciplinary artist from Milwaukee, WI, currently residing in Madison. A recent graduate of UW-Madison (MFA ’20), Floyd-Pruitt’s practice spans community art, puppetry, and abstract mixed media portraiture. Winner of the 2020 Russell and Paula Panczenko Prize, Anwar has a solo exhibition at the Chazen Museum of Art in the Fall of 2020.

Save the date! Every third Thursday through 2/18.Join us for interviews with artists as they discuss their recent work.

Don't miss this fun, free behind the scenes art studio talk. In conjunction with the exhibition FROM HERE ON OUT, co-hosted by Cafe CODA, Madison Music Experience and Marzen, Integrated Art Group's Showroom.

The event will be live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Integrated.Art.Group

RSVP Now at https://www. integratedartllc.com/news