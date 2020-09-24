ONLINE: Art Toast

Look for the live stream link on the top of our FB page, our YouTube channel, or website on the day of the event.

press release:

9/24, Thursday, 7 PM, Live Stream - Art Talk with Margaret LeMay , owner of Integrated Art Group. She will be conversing with artists of color about their work. Artists include Tony Catteruccia, Jerry Jordan, and Jerome Glenn. This event is part of the upcoming Marźen exhibition FROM HERE ON OUT, celebrating Black Lives & Black Artists. Hosted by Integrated Art Group & Café Coda, Sunday, October 25, 2020, 1 - 5 PM.

www.facebook.com/events/ 380466183356326/

http://artistjerryjordan.com/

http://www.mindflosstattoo.com/tony-catteruccia-portfolio

https://www.artsforallwi.org/jerome-glenn

We are currently accepting artist submission for FROM HERE ON OUT now through Sept. 28. Click here to submit art.

Also, don't forget: Café CODA holds voter’s registration and absentee ballot request assistance every Saturday, from noon to 4 PM. Anyone needing to register to vote for the upcoming presidential election, is encouraged to visit the club to complete a voter’s registration application or Absentee Ballot Request with proof of identity and a current residential address. For more information, please contact HJ Taylor, (608) 251-2787.

ALL POWER TO THE PEOPLE