ONLINE: Art Toast
press release: Friday, September 25, 4pm CST
Join us and three Pennsylvania artists Al Johnson, Fermi J Johnson
and Anthony Smith for an online Happy Hour Art TOAST!
Don't miss this fun, free behind the scenes art studio tour. Please note this event is an hour earlier than previous Art Toasts.
ADVANCED Registration is required! Save your spot! Space is limited.
Please register here for this Zoom event.
Join the conversation and see current works!
These three talented artists are featured in our upcoming new group exhibition
Celebrating Black Lives & Black Artists
Hosted by Integrated Art Group & Café Coda
Sunday, October 25, 2020 | 1-3 PM and 3-5 PM
We are currently accepting artist submission for FROM HERE ON OUT. Click here to submit art. Deadline is Sept. 28.