ONLINE: Art Toast

press release: Friday, September 25, 4pm CST

Join us and three Pennsylvania artists Al Johnson, Fermi J Johnson

and Anthony Smith for an online Happy Hour Art TOAST!

Don't miss this fun, free behind the scenes art studio tour. Please note this event is an hour earlier than previous Art Toasts.

ADVANCED Registration is required! Save your spot! Space is limited.

Please register here for this Zoom event.

Join the conversation and see current works!

These three talented artists are featured in our upcoming new group exhibition

FROM HERE ON OUT

Celebrating Black Lives & Black Artists

Hosted by Integrated Art Group & Café Coda

Sunday, October 25, 2020 | 1-3 PM and 3-5 PM

We are currently accepting artist submission for FROM HERE ON OUT. Click here to submit art. Deadline is Sept. 28.