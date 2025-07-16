Art Unsealed: Where Creation Meets Community reception

Award-winning artists (Amy Arntson, Gail Juszczak, Carolyn Liedtke, and Wendy Butler Berns) have graciously donated more than 24 beautiful creations for Art Unsealed: Where Creation Meets Community. The sealed bid auction, which benefits Rotary Club of Lake Mills, takes place at Lewis Station Winery, downtown Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Exhibits and bidding run from Noon on Sun. July 6 (during regular winery hours) until Wed. July 16th at 6:30 p.m. Meet the Artists July 16, 5:00-7:00 p.m. For more information, contact Zach or Sandee at lm.rotaryclub@gmail.com