press release: The Middleton Arts Committee is hosting an Art Walk in downtown Middleton on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10am-4pm. This is a one-day festival featuring the works of fine artists in a variety of media. Painting, photography, ceramics, and more for show and sale. Demonstrations and music in vibrant downtown Middleton, which features locally-owned restaurants and boutique retailers.

Artists will be displaying works outdoors. Artists are responsible for set-up and take-down. There is a $100 fee to exhibit for selected artists. Fee includes online listing, listing on the City of Middleton Facebook page and website, and volunteers will be available to relieve you for breaks. Deadline to apply is February 28, 2022, HERE.