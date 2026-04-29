media release: Come join us for our free Art Week, sponsored by Kohler Foundation, a fun week of family activities at Black Earth Children’s Museum. We have a fun week of hands-on interaction where visiting local artists that will inspire children and families through daily demos and followed by free open art-making sessions focused on exploration and the creative process.

We will have free activities and events every day for the whole family to enjoy. We will end the week with our famous free family Color Run and a visit from the Kona Ice Truck. Running has never been more fun or colorful!

• Meet Heidi from Center Ground Studio, who will demonstrate wheel-throwing and hand-building techniques with clay. Create your own tactile works of art. .Monday June 15, 10am- 12pm

• Meet Nancy, who teach tape art. A fun and easy way to show your creative talent. Tuesday, June 16, 10am- 12pm

• Meet Central Midwest Ballet Academy, who will give a short dance demonstration, teach kids some dance steps, and bring traditional ballet costumes for kids to try on. Wednesday, June 17, 10am-12pm

• Meet Gary, he will draw caricatures that make everyone smile. Thursday, June 18, 10am-12pm

• Meet Krystal, a children’s singer and songwriter. She will perform on various instruments while engaging the audience to sing along. Children can contribute using simple instruments to create their own music. Friday, June 19, 10am- 12pm