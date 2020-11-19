ONLINE: Art Wise

press release: Meet Lesley Dill, whose work is featured in The F Word: We Mean Female! now on view at the Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Dill will first give an overview slide talk of her work, then invite you to see her home studio, ask her questions, and learn about her process via Zoom. Lesley Dill’s artwork contemplates the intersection of text and figure, drawing from literature, faith, and her own travels. Her most recent work investigates early visionary Americans. Dill’s work was the focus of the Hunter Museum’s first traveling exhibition in 2009, and is among the most popular in the museum’s collection.

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/ j/84339164499

Or join by phone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099

or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 843 3916 4499

International numbers available: https://us02web. zoom.us/u/kv3Ikner6

For the best experience, we recommend using headphones.