media release: Art in the Wyoming Valley is an indoor and outdoor event in Spring Green, featuring a diverse selection of artisans and handmade work. Set against the backdrop of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, this show brings a long-held dream to life. Join us May 2 & 3 to explore the historic building, engage in the arts, and be inspired.— at Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center. Enjoy the works of bakers, makers, artists and more. Food available. Also, tours of this one of a kind Frank Lloyd Wright building.