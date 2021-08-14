media release: ARTBASH is a day-long celebration of art at Garver Feed Mill in Madison on Saturday, August 14, from 12-9pm!

Including...

- An AUGMENTED REALITY Art Gallery!

- Outdoor art & small business market

- It's Right There in Front of You - a curated gallery exhibit featuring Bella Kiser, Tristan Martinez, Claire Molenda, and Alex Schonauer

- Live music from 3-9pm

- Indoor/outdoor bar, fresh food available on site at Ian's Pizza!

RSVP would be appreciated, but is not required to attend the event. All who RSVP will receive event updates and special offers.

ARTBASH is brought to you by Downtown 500, QZ Studios, and Garver Events.

