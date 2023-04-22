media release: Forward Theater Company is excited to partner with the Chazen Museum to present Artemisia, in her own Hand – a lecture by art expert Aneta Georgievska-Shine that offers a close look at the aspirations and accomplishments of Artemisia Gentileschi. The event is on Saturday, April 22 from 5:30-6:30pm at Chazen Museum, 750 University Ave in Madison. Free to public.

For their final production of the 2022-23 season, Forward will present the world premiere of Artemisia by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, April 13-30. Evening performances at 7:30pm (Wed-Sat), Matinees (Sat & Sun) at 2:00pm; all performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, Madison.

THE STORY: Artemisia Gentileschi was the most celebrated female painter of the 17th century, yet her name is remembered by few. Artemisia is a work of humor and warmth that celebrates the courage, artistry, and humanity of a woman who attacked the glass ceiling with every brush stroke.

Lauren Gunderson is one of the most-produced playwrights in America since 2015, and Forward audiences are no stranger to her work - Forward has produced her popular plays Silent Sky and I & You in previous seasons. So, they were thrilled to commission this artistic vanguard for their entry in World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival that features world premiere plays and musicals through June. Forward will develop the play with Gunderson in the rehearsal room, adding another level to this exciting project.

“I’d known from the moment I dreamt up WPW that our ideal world premiere would be a Lauren Gunderson commission,” said Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray. “I love her work, I love her characters, and I love how her plays enthrall and activate our audience. Artemisia has humor, romance, and features a powerful woman pulled straight from history – it’s destined to be a classic, and working with Lauren has been pure artistic joy.”

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Adults: $34-$52. Artist and student rate: $15. April 13th preview performance ticket prices - General public: $20, Students/Educators: $10

ASL Interpretation: The Saturday, April 29th performance at 2:00pm will have ASL interpretation. Special seating is available with a view of the interpreter. Forward Theater also offers a variety of amenities in the Playhouse at Overture Center that make the theater going experience more accessible for all, including assistive listening devices, large print programs, and more. Visit forwardtheater.com/accessibility for details.

ARTISTIC TEAM

Artemisia features Clare Arena Haden, James DeVita, Laura Gordon, Daniel Molina, and Madison Uphoff.

Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray

Scenic Designer: Christopher Dunham

Lighting Designer: Noele Stollmack

Costume Designer: Scott Rött

Sound Designer/Composer: Joe Cerqua

Props Master: Pam Miles

Technical Director: Kevin Zimmer

Stage Manager: David Hartig

Asst. Director: Samantha Martinson

Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess

SPONSORS

Artemisia is generously sponsored by Madison Community Foundation, Steve & Jacquie Suleski, DeWitt LLP, and The Cap Times.

Founded in 2009, FTC creates a home base for Wisconsin theater professionals and audiences that expands the cultural and economic life of the greater Madison area.