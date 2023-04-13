Shows at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sundays, plus 2 pm, 4/22 & 29.

media release: By Lauren Gunderson; directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. World Premiere.

Forward Theater is proud to present the World Premiere of Artemisia, a new play by Lauren Gunderson (author of Silent Sky and I and You). Artemisia Gentileschi was the most celebrated female painter of the 17th century, yet her name is remembered by few. A work of humor and warmth that celebrates the courage, artistry, and humanity of a woman who attacked the glass ceiling with every brush stroke. Artemisia is presented as part of World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival celebrating new plays and musicals.