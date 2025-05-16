ARTfinity Series Phase Two

media release: ART House 360 (AH360) is thrilled to announce the completion of the second phase of its transformative ARTfinity Series, which will be showcased during the upcoming Gallery Night on Friday, May 16th, from 5-9 p.m. The public is warmly invited to experience the remarkable reinvention of the historic 1917 schoolhouse into a dynamic multicultural community arts hub.

Gallery Night attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore the newly completed murals and hear directly from the artists behind them.

A highlight of this phase is the thought-provoking "Rise Up" poetry mural, a collaborative explosion of art and poetry adorning two of AH360's main restrooms. This unique project brings together the talents of Verona-raised graffiti artist Matt Roberts (Spits Mullins) and Milwaukee multidisciplinary poet Gina Cornejo. Roberts' striking visual interpretations are directly inspired by Cornejo's powerful words from her pieces "Candidates and Culprits" (2006) and "Ode to Imposter Syndrome" (2024).

Reflecting on his return to a familiar space, Roberts shared, "Twenty years ago, I was getting chased away from this very building for tagging. Now, I'm being paid to create art inside. It's incredible that ART House 360 is treating this space as a haven for artists, by artists. I believe this will be truly empowering for local youth, demonstrating that a passion for art can indeed lead to a fulfilling career."

The vision for this immersive experience came from Theatre LILA Artistic Director and ART House 360 Co-Founder Jessica Lanius, who sought to create a powerful intersection of visual art and poetry in unexpected communal spaces. The collaboration between Roberts and Cornejo began last June, with the artists thoughtfully selecting words and phrases that would resonate with visitors. Their discussions centered on the impact they hoped to leave with those entering and leaving the space.

Cornejo expressed her excitement, stating, "I'm so grateful that these poems have found a life beyond my journal. They are a call to action for artists, reflecting the exhilaration, the struggle, and everything in between. Within these abstract animal characters, we were able to express artistic concepts of living, being, and creating with so much more freedom. You can truly feel the intentionality behind ART House 360 – it's a safe haven for belonging and expression, and it's poised to ignite incredible conversations in Verona and beyond."

Together, the artists developed a cohesive visual language featuring wolves, sea creatures, and bees, interwoven with recurring refrains such as "beauty in the effort," "who should defend the moon if not poets?" and "there's enough honey to go around."

[Click for Video of artwork and interviews of Gina Cornejo & Matt Roberts]

Completing the phase two ARTfinity project is a heart-centered mural in the upstairs community lounge by Mónica Cliff, a Zacatepec, Mexico-born artist and founder of Inventiva Works and Teatro ñ. This nearly finished piece embodies the theme of universal art and underscores AH360's inclusive vision as a multicultural, multigenerational, and multidisciplinary hub.

"This mural celebrates the arts as a gift, as corners of joy," explained Cliff. "The vibrant, beating heart symbolizes our shared humanity and represents the community space – the very heart of this building where people will connect. Inspired by the mandalas I created in grad school, which represent life's phases and seasons, the stars can be seen as seeds. As educators, we plant these seeds, and they spread throughout communities in diverse ways. The colors within the heart each represent the 'brands' of the co-founding organizations – magenta for mine, orange for Barrio Dance, reddish for Theatre LILA, and blue for Slate Blue Studios. They are integral to the story of how we can influence and nurture the birth of this organization."

Cliff added, "Our hope is that ART House 360 provides the space and freedom for individuals to create, explore different techniques, and fosters the ideal environment for artists to flourish."

The ARTfinity Series will continue with future phases, including immersive workshops in partnership with Verona Area School District students, artist-in-residence opportunities, and a collaborative performance art piece.

Meet the ARTfinity Series Artists During Gallery Night:

6:00 PM: Audifax

6:30 PM: Julio Cachiguango

7:00 PM: Spits Mullins & Gina Cornejo

Gallery Night will also feature the recently completed "Imagination" mural by Wisconsin-born street artist Audifax. This intricate piece, located on the east-facing exterior brick wall overlooking Century School Park, took two months to spray paint on 12 metal panels and depicts a serene portrait surrounded by lilies.

"The central figure is receiving intuitive information and radiating an energy of peace," Audifax explained. "The blooming flowers and Baroque design represent the flow of the creative process – how ideas and that spark of imagination emanate outward into the community and our lives."

Phase one ARTfinity artists also include Liubóv Szwako (Triangulador), a Mexico City-born artist whose abstract spray-painted artwork graces the exterior entrances of ART House 360, and Julio Cachiguango, an artist from Quito, Ecuador, who created a vibrant depiction of North and South American flora and fauna on either side of the stairwell.

ART House 360 is currently in the midst of its capital campaign, having raised $1.8 million towards its $3 million goal. These crucial next funds will support program accessibility, essential operations, and capacity building, paving the way for a full public opening by the end of 2025. AH360 has already begun its soft opening, offering classes, summer camps, and events.

About ART House 360:

ART House 360 is a dynamic new multicultural, community arts hub located in the revitalized downtown schoolhouse in Verona, Wisconsin. Founded by Barrio Dance, Slate Blue Studios, and Theatre LILA, ART House 360 is committed to providing an inclusive and inspiring space for artists and community members of all ages and backgrounds to connect, create, and collaborate across various artistic disciplines.