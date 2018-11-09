press release: Artful Gifts Madison is an informal collective featuring the work of three sisters who create unique, affordable, usable art. Annette Knapstein, Eileen Kellor and Kristine Kellor will host their Artful Gift Sale on Friday, November 9, from 10 am-5 pm and Saturday, November 10, from 10 am-5 pm at 6225 University Avenue, Suite 101. Admission is free and there is free parking on site.

A wide selection of items will be available including jewelry, hand-painted silk scarves, quilts, pillows, small watercolor, mixed media, alcohol ink and photographic art; market totes, essential oil bags, ornaments, felted wool purses and more. Many items will be available for $25 or less.