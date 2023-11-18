This annual exhibit coordinated by Wisconsin Women's Network showcases local women artists, this year featuring more than 40. And, following a few years of COVID restrictions, the hospital gallery is once again open to the public for viewing. The reception on Nov. 18 at Delta Beer Lab will feature a cash bar, light refreshments, and the 2023 works as a virtual gallery slideshow. An awards presentation begins at 2:45 p.m.

media release: Artful Women celebrates 37 years of providing a venue for talented women artists to exhibit their work. The juried art show and sale coordinated by fantastic volunteers benefits the Wisconsin Women’s Network. This year's Artful Women show runs from November 4 through December 2, 2023 in the Skylight Lounge Gallery (Surgical Waiting Room) at University Hospital, 600 Highland Ave., Madison. This year, upon show opening, you will be able to go into the hospital to view the show in person! We will also post a virtual gallery slideshow to our website and social media.

Join us on Saturday, November 18, from 2-4 pm for the Artful Women reception! The reception will be hosted at Delta Beer Lab and will feature a cash bar, light refreshments, and the 2023 virtual gallery slideshow. The awards presentation begins at 2:45 pm. RSVP to the event on Facebook!