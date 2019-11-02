press release: Artful Women is a juried art show and sale which provides a venue for women artists to exhibit their work. The show benefits the Wisconsin Women’s Network. This year's Artful Women show runs from November 2 through December 7, 2019 in the Skylight Gallery (Surgical Waiting Room) at University Hospital, 600 Highland Ave., Madison.

New artists contact Linda Markwardt at aeons@tds.net for more information and an application.New artist applications are due by October 1.