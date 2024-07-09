Online

Artificial Intelligence: Political Concerns in November 2024 and Beyond

RSVP

media release: Artificial Intelligence is exploding on the scene. Many are concerned that it will lead to significant challenges for the November 2024 election. Miles Taylor is a nationally recognized authority on the use of artificial intelligence and other formats designed to promote disinformation.  

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

  1. Truthful.
  2. Transparent with public information.
  3. Unifiers rather than dividers, and
  4. Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!

Info

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
RSVP
Google Calendar - Artificial Intelligence: Political Concerns in November 2024 and Beyond - 2024-07-09 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Artificial Intelligence: Political Concerns in November 2024 and Beyond - 2024-07-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Artificial Intelligence: Political Concerns in November 2024 and Beyond - 2024-07-09 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Artificial Intelligence: Political Concerns in November 2024 and Beyond - 2024-07-09 12:00:00 ical