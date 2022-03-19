Artisan Faire

to

Bruce Company, Middleton 2830 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Visit The Bruce Company Garden Center on this special day and shop our local vendor and artist booths!

  • Simply Impeccable Fudge
  • Chris Draves Visual Arts
  • Dilley’s Designs
  • Windsor Candle Works
  • Moonwise Herbs
  • StoneCrete Stepping Stones
  • Ernie’s Kick Sauce
  • Mary Leatherman-Roberts Handmade Wreaths
  • Andy Slawek Portrait Photography
  • Kevin Revolinski, Author of 60 Hikes within 60 Miles of Madison
  • Suzette Topper Acrylic Landscapes on Wood
  • The Deliciouser
  • Julia Ramos Paintings
  • Melissa Schiferl Baby Blankets
  • Cathryn Schwegel, Children’s Books Author, Illustrator
  • FEED Bakery & Catering

Find out more about the vendors here: https://www.brucecompany.com/garden-center/artisan-faire/

Info

Bruce Company, Middleton 2830 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Art Exhibits & Events
608-836-7041
to
Google Calendar - Artisan Faire - 2022-03-19 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Artisan Faire - 2022-03-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Artisan Faire - 2022-03-19 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Artisan Faire - 2022-03-19 11:00:00 ical