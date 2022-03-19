Artisan Faire
Bruce Company, Middleton 2830 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Visit The Bruce Company Garden Center on this special day and shop our local vendor and artist booths!
- Simply Impeccable Fudge
- Chris Draves Visual Arts
- Dilley’s Designs
- Windsor Candle Works
- Moonwise Herbs
- StoneCrete Stepping Stones
- Ernie’s Kick Sauce
- Mary Leatherman-Roberts Handmade Wreaths
- Andy Slawek Portrait Photography
- Kevin Revolinski, Author of 60 Hikes within 60 Miles of Madison
- Suzette Topper Acrylic Landscapes on Wood
- The Deliciouser
- Julia Ramos Paintings
- Melissa Schiferl Baby Blankets
- Cathryn Schwegel, Children’s Books Author, Illustrator
- FEED Bakery & Catering
Find out more about the vendors here: https://www.brucecompany.com/garden-center/artisan-faire/
