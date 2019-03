press release:

Event DATE: Thursday April 11-- 5:30 and 6 pm start times

VIP Tour & Tickets: Tour starts at 5:30 pm; $139

General Admission: Tour starts at 6 pm; $69

On April 11, 2019, Common Wealth Development and Madison Eats Food Tours are hosting a fundraiser tour—the Artisan Food & Craft Beverage Tour to celebrate and support Common Wealth’s 40th Anniversary! The fun and engaging event showcases artisan food producers located in the Common Wealth Development business incubator facilities on Baldwin and Main Streets in Madison, along with other local food producers and artisans. Common Wealth Development operates the two oldest business incubators in Madison, out of which many area artisan food and beverage innovators have roots, including Om Boys Food Movement (Yumbutter), Just Coffee Co-op, and Ancora Coffee, to name a few.

During the tour, participants will tour Potter's Crackers, Quince & Apple, Dashelito's, Giant Jones and Old Sugar Distillery, meeting the producers and sampling their products. They will enjoy samples from other local producers including WM Chocolate, Flavor Temptations and more. The evening ends with a party at Old Sugar Distillery, where participants can enjoy appetizers, cocktails, more samples from local food producers, and meet local makers as well as door prizes. There will be cocktails featuring Quince and Apple syrups, and appetizers from Christine’s Kitchens.

The exclusive VIP tickets include a pre-tour experience at Old Sugar Distillery including a sample flight of spirits and ciders, while learning about production and tasting notes from the crafter himself. Enjoy an array of apps from Underground Catering and a swag bag, including an etched tasting glass, a Quince & Apple syrup and other goodies, as well as all of the benefits of the regular tickets plus private transportation from Old Sugar to the Madison Enterprise Center where the tour begins.

General tickets include a guided behind-the-scenes tour of several producer facilities at Madison Enterprise Center and Main Street Industries, tastings at producer facilities and assorted appetizers from Christine’s Kitchens and after tour party at Old Sugar Distillery, as well as one complimentary cocktail and liquor sample per person.