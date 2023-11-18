media release: A small business showcase and makers market! Shop for yourself, your home and holiday gifts, while supporting three local families (Elizabeth & Bryan Geigler, Kylie & Bryan McGinn, and Ty & Jess Allen) in their domestic adoption fundraising efforts!

Artisans for Adoption is free to attend! Invite a friend and bring your family!

-Featuring handmade art, small business goods, vintage gifts, holiday decor and more!

-Silent Auction

-Bake Sale

-Kids Craft Area

10 am-1 pm, 11/18, The Vine Church, 902 Ann St.