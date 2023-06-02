media release: Artists and venues in Madison want to make more opportunities to share our work with each other, so we have decided to create another opportunity to do so: Artists’ Night.

Additionally, many of the venues are boycotting MMoCA Gallery Night this November in solidarity with the artists of the Wisconsin Triennial. Whether they are boycotting or not, venues all over Madison will be participating in this alternative to the city's traditional gallery night. Please visit the FWD: truth website to learn more about why many of us are calling for accountability from MMoCA.

Venue and Artist list will be as follows:

Red Clover Tattoo Collective: Nipinet Landsem, Harlowe Akakpo, Lucia Agostine, Caitlin Newago, Mar Gosselaar, Arvina Martin, Bear Cunningham, Ari Gochberg

James Watrous Gallery: Colin Matthes and Alison Gates

Hatch Art House: Tammy Schreiter, Erin Kessler, Elissa Blaeser, Liz Jones, and Anna Koehne

Communication Madison: Dripsphere / Ethan Jackson

Robinia Courtyard: Karmalover

Busse's Markway Tavern: Sandra Schoen

The Popp Town Mall and Field & Street Studio: Emily Popp, Malachi Persche, Kel Mur

The Bodgery: Various Members of the Bodgery

Giant Jones Brewing

MIdwest Clay Project & Studios: A selection of Members and Staff of Midwest Clay Project

Thurber Park Artist Residency: Ash Armenta

Pinney Studio at Pinney Library: bernie & zuzu

The Bubbler at Madison Public Library: Mars Patterson

The Womb: Aziza

Lyra Evans

Big Brown House: Abbie Jane Kurtz

The Kiln Shed: James Griffiths; Brendan Kelley; Lisa Lang; Karolina Romanowska; Camille Sopa and many members too!

John Hunter Pottery: John Hunter

Deborah's Frame Garden: Emily Fritts, Debbie Huff Tunison

The Kaleidoscope Garden: Jaycee Haas (pb and junk)

Leo Bergmann

Atwood Atelier: Philip Salamone and many other participating artists

Lakeside Coffee House: Lesley Numbers

Arts + Literature Laboratory: Romano Johnson and Pat Kroth

Weichert, Realtors-Lakepoint: Laura Shirley Hope Art, Catherine Capellaro, Jeanette Clawson, Maureen Janson Heintz, Amy Muir/Mama Muir Designs & Photography, Jon Paul Christman

Hope Art and Stained Light Glass: Laura Shirley & April

WANT TO LEARN MORE?

Follow along with our Artist/Venue previews on Instagram!

Check out the FB event for June 2-3, and listen to a few of the artists and venues in a wort interview from last Fall!

Email with any questions: info@communicationmadison.com

Accessibility notes for Communication: We have two steps to come in the front door, and a ramp in our back door for wheelchair access. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.